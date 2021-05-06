Small Cells Worldwide Market Forecast to reach $52 billion in 2025 – ADRF, Airspan, AT&T, Ciena, Ericsson

The small cell sales at $11.5 billion in 2018 are forecast to reach $52 billion in 2025. Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on small cells. Small cells support wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for small cells.

Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. Associated APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments.

Publisher announces that it has published a new study Small Cells: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025. The 2019 study has 248 pages, 135 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.

