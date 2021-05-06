Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth Segmentation, Major Key players and Forecast to 2024

Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Outlook: Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) to analyse the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market:

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

China national Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, LANXESS, JSR Corporation, Trinseo, Sibur, LG Chem, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Synthos S.A., Versalis S.p.A., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Shen Hua Chemicals, Zeon Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lion Elastomers, TSRC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, Tianjin Lugang Petroleum Rubber Co., Ltd.

The styrene butadiene rubber market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The major factor driving the market growth is the growing demand in the automotive industry for high performance tires. In addition, rising demand in the emerging economies is also pushing the growth of the market.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region: Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, Columbia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, The Netherlands, UAE, UK, US

Points covered in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.3.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Growing Use of Natural Rubber and SBR Crossover Products

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Environmental Regulations over Production

4.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increased Growth of Solution Type SBR (S-SBR) from the Tire Industry

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Emulsion SBR

5.1.2 Solution SBR

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Footwear

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Polymer Modification

5.2.4 Adhesives

5.2.5 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

6.1.6 ASEAN Countries

6.1.7 Rest of APAC

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 UK

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.3 North America

6.3.1 USA

6.3.2 Canada

6.3.3 Mexico

6.3.4 Rest of North America

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 South Africa

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.3 Rest of MEA

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis**

8.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

9.1 China national Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

9.2 Sinopec

9.3 Kumho Petrochemical

9.4 LANXESS

9.5 JSR Corporation

9.6 Trinseo

9.7 Sibur

9.8 LG Chem

9.9 Bridgestone Corporation

9.10 Michelin

9.11 Synthos S.A.

9.12 Versalis S.p.A.

9.13 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.14 Shen Hua Chemicals

9.15 Zeon Corporation

9.16 Reliance Industries Limited

9.17 Lion Elastomers

9.18 TSRC Corporation

9.19 Sumitomo Chemicals

9.20 Tianjin Lugang Petroleum Rubber Co., Ltd.

*List Not Exhaustive

10. Disclaimer

**Subject to Availability on Public Domain

Continued…

