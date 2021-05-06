Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market : By manufacturers & Applications, Global status and Forecast 2019-2024

Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The TFL is a melamine-saturated décor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.

In 2017, the sale of Kronospan M&P Kaindl was 77.4M Sq.m, and the company held a share of 6.32%. In the US market, Roseburg and Arauco have an absolute market share. Kronospan M&P Kaindl, Swiss Krono Group and Sonae Industria are leaders in the European market. In short, the market concentration in Europe and the United States is high, and a few companies occupy the majority of market share.

More than 70% of global melamine consumption is for laminates and wood adhesives production. Laminates are found in products such as furniture, floors, kitchen cabinets and countertops, and walls. Wood adhesives based on melamine are found in a number of wood products including medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, and plywood.

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels market size will increase to 14000 Million US$ by 2025, from 11200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels.

This report researches the worldwide Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

TEEHOME

Swiss Krono Group

Roseburg

Arauco

Sonae Industria

DareGlobal Wood

Egger

Panel Processing

Fuxiang

Shengguo Tree

MJB Wood Group

AICA Kogyo

Panolam Industries International

Uniboard

Wilsonart

Dongwha Malaysia

Funder America

Specialty Laminates

Purbanchal Laminates

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912886-global-thermally-fused-laminate-tfl-panels-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Breakdown Data by Type

Woodgrain

Marble

Solid Color

Other

Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Breakdown Data by Application

Furniture

Interior Decoration

Store Fixtures

Others

Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3912886-global-thermally-fused-laminate-tfl-panels-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Woodgrain

1.4.3 Marble

1.4.4 Solid Color

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Furniture

1.5.3 Interior Decoration

1.5.4 Store Fixtures

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Production

2.1.1 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kronospan M&P Kaindl

8.1.1 Kronospan M&P Kaindl Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels

8.1.4 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 TEEHOME

8.3 Swiss Krono Group

8.4 Roseburg

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Arauco

8.6 Sonae Industria

8.7 DareGlobal Wood

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3912886

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)