Voice Biometrics Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – Agnitio, American Safety Council, Bioid® AG, Nuance Communications, Onevault, Say-Tec, Validsoft, Verint Voicevault, Voice Biometrics Group, Voicetrust Ag

The voice biometrics technology recognizes a person without any physical contact through the help of the system. This is done by comparing the recorded voice of the person with previously stored data in the system of the same person. Various voice recorders are utilized for this purpose. Biometrics technology supports to recognize and validate the identity of an individual through physiological or behavioral uniqueness.

The Voice biometrics market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as rising threat to security, high demand from internet-based business such as online banking, huge demand for high-level security in the financial sector and increasing public awareness among various sectors, such as the entertainment industry, social networking, cloud computing and building security. However, high cost and privacy concerns are some of the restraints which are expected to hamper the market growth.

The “Global Voice Biometrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Voice biometrics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Voice biometrics market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, deployment mode, application, industry vertical and geography. The global Voice biometrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice biometrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AGNITIO S.L.

American Safety Council

BioID® AG

Nuance Communications, Inc.

OneVault

Say-Tec

ValidSoft

Verint VoiceVault

Voice Biometrics Group

VoiceTrust Ag

The global Voice biometrics market is segmented on the basis of the component, technology, deployment mode, application and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on technology, the market is divided into AI-based and non-AI-based. Further, on the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Furthermore, based on application, the market is segmented as, forensic voice analysis, access security, payments and others. The industry vertical segment is divided in to automotive, enterprise, consumer, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, military, education and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Voice biometrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Voice biometrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Voice biometrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Voice biometrics market in these regions.

