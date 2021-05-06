Who are the Top Players of Paints & Coatings Market with Growth, Latest Trend, Size, Share and forecast to 2018- 2024

Global Paints & Coatings Market Outlook: Paints & Coatings Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Paints & Coatings market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Paints & Coatings to analyse the Paints & Coatings market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Identify the Key competitors Paints & Coatings Market:

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, LLC, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Caparol, Cromology, DAW SE, Fujikura Kasai, Hempel, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun, J.W.Ostendorf, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., KCC PAINTS Sdn Bhd, Mankiewicz Hamburg, Masco Corporation, Materis Paints (Cromology), National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Ring International Holding AG, RPM International Inc., Śnieżka, ShawCor Ltd., SIKA, Sto Ltd, Tikurila, Tknos Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG, Tikkurila Oyj

The global paints and coatings market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share, accounting of more than 40% of the global market, while North America is estimated to register the second-fastest CAGR through the forecast period.

Know About Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK, US

Points covered in the Paints & Coatings Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies

4.1.2 Automotive Production Rise in Asia-Pacific and Europe

4.1.3 Increase in Furniture Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns and Regulations in China

4.2.2 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.3 Decline in Oil Prices in Major Economies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure & Construction Industry in Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Revival of Construction Industry in countries like Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, and Sweden

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Resin

5.1.1 Architectural Coating Resins

5.1.1.1 Vinyl Acrylate

5.1.1.2 Pure Acrylics

5.1.1.3 Acetates

5.1.1.4 Styrene Acrylics

5.1.1.5 Alkyd

5.1.1.6 Others

5.1.2 Others

5.1.2.1 Acrylic Based

5.1.2.2 Epoxy Based

5.1.2.3 Vinyl Ester

5.1.2.4 Polyester

5.1.2.5 Polyurethane

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Architectural

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Wood

5.2.4 Protective Coatings Market

5.2.5 General Industrial

5.2.6 Transportation

5.2.7 Packaging

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Water-Borne

5.3.2 Solvent-Borne

5.3.3 Powder Coatings

5.3.4 UV Cured Coatings

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.1.4 Rest of North America

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Russia

6.2.7 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 South Korea

6.3.5 ASEAN Countries

6.3.6 Australia & New Zealand

6.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle-East and Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of South America

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, Recent Developments and Analyst View)

8.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

8.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, LLC

8.3 BASF SE

8.4 Beckers Group

8.5 Berger Paints India Ltd.

8.6 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

8.7 Caparol

8.8 Cromology

8.9 DAW SE

8.10 Fujikura Kasai

8.11 Hempel

8.12 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

8.13 Jotun

8.14 J.W.Ostendorf

8.15 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

8.16 KCC PAINTS Sdn Bhd

8.17 Mankiewicz Hamburg

8.18 Masco Corporation

8.19 Materis Paints (Cromology)

8.20 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

8.21 PPG Industries, Inc.

8.22 Ring International Holding AG

8.23 RPM International Inc.

8.24 Śnieżka

8.25 ShawCor Ltd.

8.26 SIKA

8.27 Sto Ltd

8.28 Tikurila

8.29 Tknos Group

8.30 The Sherwin-Williams Company

8.31 TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

8.32 Tikkurila Oyj

*List is not exhaustive

9. Disclaimer

**subject to feasibility and availability on public domain

Continued…

