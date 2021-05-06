Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Will Witness A Substantial Growth By 2024

A detailed analysis of the wood adhesives and binders market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the wood adhesives and binders market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report claims that the product landscape of the wood adhesives and binders market is subdivided into –

Urea-formaldede (UF)

Melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF)

Phenol-formaldehyde (PF)

Isocyanates (MDI, TDI, HDI)

Soy-based

Others

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the product spectrum:

Major details about the product spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the product categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the product segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the product spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

In 2016, urea-formaldehyde segment was valued more than USD 3 billion. Its growing demand can be attributed to relatively low prices and superior bond strength. Phenol-formaldehyde segment of global wood adhesives and binders market shall expand at CAGR around 4% during the forecast timeframe owing to the numerous benefits offered such as minimum surface energy, superior performance in moist condition and chemical attack resistance. It is extensively used for medium density fiberboard and particle board manufacturing.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the application landscape of the wood adhesives and binders market to be split into –

Cabinets

Flooring & plywood

Furniture & subcomponents

Windows & doors

Others

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the application spectrum:

Substantial details about the application spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the application categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the application segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the application landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

Flooring & plywood segment of wood adhesives and binders market is likely to witness gains close to CAGR 5%. This segment includes softwood and hardwood plywood applications. Booming construction & flooring industry will fuel product demand in the coming years. In 2016, overall wood adhesives and binders market for furniture & subcomponents application segment generated revenue close to USD 4 billon. Rising per capita income of consumers has fueled furniture demand considerably across the globe. Additionally, rising number of commercial projects is anticipated to influence furniture demand due to procurement of desks, chairs and several other furniture in bulk quantities.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the regional landscape of the wood adhesives and binders market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the regional spectrum:

The report encompasses major details about the regional

The target valuation that each of the sub-segments of the regional landscape will procure by the end of the anticipate period are mentioned in the report.

The market share that these sub-segments held are also entailed in the study.

The global trends that define the regional landscape are discussed in the report.

North America, shall witness gains close to 4% CAGR during the forecast period. The product demand in this region will be primarily driven by increasing interior renovation activities in U.S on account of lavish consumer lifestyle. Asia Pacific, led by India, Japan and China, was worth more than USD 3 billion in 2016. The major factor responsible for driving the product demand in future is the rapidly growing construction industry. In addition, increased consumer spending has augmented wood furniture demand in this region, which will positively impact the wood adhesives and binders market over the forecast duration.

