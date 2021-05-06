Wood Pellets Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2019 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Premium Pellets Ltd, SINGPELLET

The global wood pellet industry has witnessed the significant expansion of global key players, with diverse product portfolios. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials such as timber and compacted sawdust and the low cost of production are major factors boosting the demand for wood pellets. Rising environmental concern about greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in regions such as the United States and Europe has increase the popularity of wood pallets globally. The wood pellets market is witnessing growth on account of increased consumer awareness regarding the product benefits, such as complete combustion, cleaner burning fuel as compared to fossil fuels and reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. However, the availability of substitutes and lack of awareness in developing countries are the primary factor hampering the growth of the market.

The “Global Wood Pellets Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood pellets market with detailed market segmentation by feedstock, application, end-use and geography. The global wood pellets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wood pellets market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global wood pellets market is segmented on the basis of feedstock, heating application and end-use. On the basis of feedstock, the wood pellets market is segmented into forest wood & waste, agriculture residue and others. By application, the global wood pellets market is bifurcated into, free standing pellet stove, pellet stove inserts and pellet boilers. Based on end-use, the global wood pellets market is segmented into, power plants, commercial heating, chp heating and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood pellets market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely;

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

The wood pellets market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

