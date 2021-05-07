3D Camera market trends & forecast to 2024 details shared in report | Nikon, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Faro Technologies, Fujifilm Corp, Go pro, Intel Corporation, LG electronics Corp, and Samsung Electronics Corp.

3D cameras help capture a high quality 3D visual of any object. Owing to this feature, 3D cameras find extensive use in numerous applications such as scene recording for 3D movie or games, industrial activity monitoring, home automation management, and others. Evolving 3D scanning applications and advent of technically advanced applications such as 3D imaging in smartphones or tablets have facilitated the growth of the market.

Rise in demand for 3D content from entertainment industry, enhancement in 3D scanning technology, and improved user taste & preferences majorly drive the market. However, price-based constraints and lack of awareness impede the growth of the market. In the near future, expected rise in home automation applications, virtual reality applications, and automated operations in industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the 3D camera market.

The market is segmented based on technology, type, application, and region. The technology segment includes time-of-flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The type segment includes target camera and target-free camera. The target-free camera segment is projected to witness increased adoption in the near future, owing to growth in demand in applications such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. The camera manufacturers extensively use stereo vision technology owing to simplicity in implementation as compared to other technologies. The application segment consists of professional camera, smartphone, tablet, computer, and others. Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Nikon, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Faro Technologies, Fujifilm Corp, Go pro, Intel Corporation, LG electronics Corp, and Samsung Electronics Corp.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 3D camera market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

Time-of-flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

BY TYPE

Target Camera

Target-free Camera

BY APPLICATION

Professional Camera

Smartphone

Tablet

Computer

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Nikon

Samsung

Sony

Panasonic

Faro Technologies

Fujifilm Corp

Go pro

Intel Corporation

LG electronics Corp

Samsung Electronics Corp

