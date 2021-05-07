Aeroengine Fan Blades Market Analysis by Trends, Future scope, demand & Forecast to 2025

Global Market Insights, Inc. has launched a report on Aeroengine Fan Blades Market that elucidates an in-depth synopsis of this business vertical over the forecast period. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.

North America will contribute significantly toward the aeroengine fan blades market share owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers across the region. Further, improvements in handling air passengers and freight across major airports in North America are providing significant prospects for the regional growth till 2024. Asia Pacific will showcase a considerable growth rate owing to the proliferating air traffic across the region. Further, the emergence of low-cost carriers offering low-cost air tickets for major tourist places is accelerating the regional share over the study timeframe.

Industry participants are engaged in the R&D for introducing lightweight solutions to lower the overall aircraft weight and to increase its efficiency. For instance, the LEAP engine offered by CFM International is made of 3D woven composites utilizing the Resin Transfer Molding process and features the revolutionary fan blade technology. This significantly lowers the engine weight, thereby reducing fuel consumption and nitrogen oxide emissions, providing a positive outlook for aeroengine fan blades market expansion.

Aeroengine Fan Blades Market is expected to grow extensively over the forecast period due to increasing aircraft production across the globe on account of proliferation of low-cost carrier services and improved airline networks. Increasing disposable income coupled with expanding tourism sector is further supporting the industry growth over the study timeframe.

The growing preference for high bypass ratio turbofan engines for increasing the thrust-to-weight ratio and improving fuel efficiency is positively influencing the aeroengine fan blades market share over the forecast period. The continuous requirement for fans to generate thrust along with aerodynamic design requirements is strengthening the business share till 2024.

Recent advancements in manufacturing processes, analytical computing, and material technology are cementing the aeroengine fan blades market penetration. For instance, in 2015, the NASA performed the testing of a new fan and inlet design named propulsor for increased aircraft fuel efficiency. Moreover, the use of polymer matrix composite materials for fan blades is gaining significant traction owing to weight reduction. Design optimization of the fan blade for enhanced core and bypass performance is creating potential opportunities for innovative advancements in the market place.

Based on engine, the aeroengine fan blades market is classified into turbojet, turbofan, and turboprop. Turbofan technology enhances the engine bypass ratio and turbine inlet temperature, resulting in improved performance & superior fuel efficiency. Aircraft manufacturers including Airbus and Boeing incorporate the turbofan technology into their aircraft including Boeing 737 and Airbus 320, positively influencing the market growth till 2024.

Improvements in corrosion resistance of the blades for operating across diversified altitudes and climates are providing a positive outlook for the business proliferation. Industry participants are engaged in using a wide range of materials including shape memory alloys (SMA) and tungsten carbide (WC) for offering improved vibration damping and improved resistance, thereby positively influencing the aeroengine fan blades market share over the study timeframe.

Few players in the aeroengine fan blades marketplace include CFM International, GE Aviation, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, CFAN Company, GKN A, and Rolls-Royce, among others. Strategic joint ventures and partnerships are among the prominent strategies adopted by the industry participants for improving their market share. For instance, GKN Aerospace collaborated with Rolls Royce for building a manufacturing facility for producing all-composite engine fan blades.

