Agriculture Robots & Drones Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024
Agriculture robots &drones are the advanced machinery used in the farming so as to improve the efficiency of the work. During last few years, there is a significant increase in the use of the advanced technological equipment in commercial use for organic farming. They are used in crop rows to identify the weeds and remove the unwanted plants and insects. Next generation robotic implements are in the initial stage of commercial deployment. Advancement in robotics and development in the drone systems has led to the introduction of the advanced agricultural robots which will minimize the labor cost. It is expected that in near future this technology will completely transform the agricultural sector.
According to this study, over the next five years the Agriculture Robots & Drones market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agriculture Robots & Drones business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agriculture Robots & Drones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Agriculture Robots & Drones value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Multi-Rotor
Fixed-Wings
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Dairy Farms
Organic Farming
Fresh Fruit Harvesting
Crop Protection
Seeding
Nurseries
Data Mapping
Other
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3992532-global-agriculture-robots-drones-market-growth-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3D Robotics
AeroVironment
Case IH
Concern Tractor Plants
Deere & Company
Delair Tech
DeLaval
DJI
Draganflyer
Festo
Harvest Automation
Iseki & Co., Ltd
KC Drone
Kinov
Lely
Mahindra Group
Microdrones
Parrot
PrecisionHawk
SICK
SwarmFarm Robotics
Syngenta
Xaircraft
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Segment by Type
2.2.1 Multi-Rotor
2.2.2 Fixed-Wings
2.3 Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Agriculture Robots & Drones Segment by Application
2.4.1 Dairy Farms
2.4.2 Organic Farming
2.4.3 Fresh Fruit Harvesting
2.4.4 Crop Protection
2.4.5 Seeding
2.4.6 Nurseries
2.4.7 Data Mapping
2.4.8 Other
2.5 Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/484568943/agriculture-robots-drones-market-2019-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2024
3 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Agriculture Robots & Drones Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 3D Robotics
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
12.1.3 3D Robotics Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 3D Robotics News
12.2 AeroVironment
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
12.2.3 AeroVironment Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 AeroVironment News
12.3 Case IH
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
12.3.3 Case IH Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Case IH News
12.4 Concern Tractor Plants
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
12.4.3 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Concern Tractor Plants News
12.5 Deere & Company
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
12.5.3 Deere & Company Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Deere & Company News
12.6 Delair Tech
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
12.6.3 Delair Tech Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Delair Tech News
12.7 DeLaval
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Offered
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3992532-global-agriculture-robots-drones-market-growth-2019-2024
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841 198 5042