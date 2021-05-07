Air Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Key Companies Atlas Copco AB, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Camfil, Donaldson Company, De’Longhi Appliances S. r. l., LG Electronics and Panasonic Corporation

Air treatment is used to purify the air which contains many allergens and pollutants. This treatment is heavily used in the HVAC systems for commercial, industrial, spacecraft, farm buildings & installations, and many more. Through filters such as absorbent filters, air filters, heaters, air washers, conditioners, and more, the air treatment removes impurities from the air.

With continuous growth in urbanization and industrialization, several air treatment devices are getting deployed at a large number of sectors. Also, the introduction of strict rules and regulations related to the emission of industrial wastes and their treatment, the air treatment market is rising at an exponential rate. Moreover, an increase in the adoption rate of air treatment during semiconductor fabrication is expected to create tremendous opportunities for air treatment market further.

The global air treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented into humidifier, de-humidifier, and air purifier. On the basis of technology, the air treatment market is segmented into ionic filters, HEPA filters, UV filters, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitators, and others. The air treatment market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

Worldwide Air Treatment Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Air Treatment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

