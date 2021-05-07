Animal Diagnostics Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- IDEXX Lab, Abaxis, Heska, Neogen, Zoetis and more…
The Animal Diagnostic is for supporting disease control, health management and performance of livestock, poultry, wildlife and fish. Growing trend of pet adoption along with rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases will drive animal diagnostics market over the forecast timeframe. According to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 2018 statistics, nearly 3.2 million shelter animals in U.S. are adopted annually. In 2018, the global Animal Diagnostics market size was 3020 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Animal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IDEXX Laboratories
Abaxis
Heska Corporation
Neogen
Zoetis
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Randox
Qiagen
Virbac
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Farm Animals
Companion Animals
Market segment by Application, split into
Immunodiagnostics
Clinical Biochemistry
Hematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Urinalysis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Animal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Animal Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
