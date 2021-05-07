Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market 2019-2023: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market – Segmented by Type of Equipment,and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare market strategies according to the current and future market.

Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market Segmentation by Major Players:

The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SAS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited, General Atomics Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Scienc Applications International Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Dynamics Corporation, Oculus Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Land Systems, Crescent Unmanned Systems LLC

Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market Report:

Over the past decade, with advancements in software and semiconductor technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have had a disruptive effect on the defense sector, thus enhancing the capabilities of defense equipment at a significant pace. The emergence of extremist organizations across the globe, such as ISIS, has led to an increased emphasis on the use of technology, in the fields of counter terrorism and defense activities. Through continued experiments and studies, automated vehicles have been identified to act as force multipliers. With continual advancements in AI, the same output is being realized using fewer equipment and warfighters. In addition, the replacement of human soldiers by unmanned AI-powered machines has been one of the driving factors for the increasing adoption of AI in modern warfare.

Growth in Mass Destructive Weapons Driving the Growth of the Market

Mass destructive weapons are generally nuclear, radiological, biological, or chemical weapons that are harmful. Nuclear weapons play a vital role in international security environment. The growth in the testing of these weapons by countries like North Korea, is leading to an increase in the demand for mass destructive weapons. Technologically, the development of nuclear weapons is making these countries powerful enough to destroy the whole world. For instance, Hwasong-15, North Korea’s ballistic missile, could travel about 13,000 km, which will possibly destruct the whole world, expect for Antarctica and Latin America. The growing demand for mass destructive weapons is driving the growth of the market.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Expected to Dominate the Market

Owing to the wide variety of operations they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception. Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before. With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures. In addition, with each passing year, UAVs have turned out to be more cost-effective than regular fighter planes, thus driving their adoption. Although drones might never replace human pilots, its benefits over conventional fighter planes are propelling their adoption in various countries, thus driving the market’s growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

The US military, under the Trump administration, is planning to integrate AI and machine learning into their military equipment. This integration of advanced technologies helps the military turn massive volumes of data into intelligence and insights, and enable the military to formulate strategies. The US military is planning to test a new system prototype by mid-2019, which includes underwater drones and unmanned army trucks. This trend of AI-powered automated vehicles is expected to continue, as the country is making steady attempts to pursue various forms of automation that reduce human-generated costs over time. In addition, the US military is also making concentrated attempts to strengthen its drone sector. The Department of Defense, has requested approximately USD 6.97 billion for the fiscal year 2019, for drone procurement, research and development, and system-specific construction. This is the highest requested budget over the past five years, and USD 3.3 billion more than previously predicted. The drone spending in PB18 is expected to be 21% greater than the enacted 2017 drone budget. The above-mentioned trends indicate the extent of emphasis the US military places on enhancing its UAV’s division, and the attempts it is making to integrate AI into modern warfare, thus driving the market’s growth in this region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Understanding how the rise in value of human life could affect the growth of the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The equipment type that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.