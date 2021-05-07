Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market Growth by 2027 – Top Companies Aptiv, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Robert Bosch GmbH

The automotive collision avoidance system is one of the safety systems present in vehicles that are manufactured to prevent vehicle crash. These systems mainly use LiDAR and radar technology to detect an imminent crash. In addition, the GPS feature is utilized for detecting stop signs with a location database. The collision avoidance system acts autonomously with any driver assistance during an imminent crash. Automotive industry is actively working on enhancing road safety by integrating advanced safety systems in the vehicle to prevent accidents and reduce injuries.

The rising demand for automated vehicles, an increase in automotive safety norms, and the growing acceptance of collision avoidance system by the automotive industry, are some of the key factors that are propelling the global automotive collision avoidance systems market. However, the high installation cost involved in these collision avoidance systems hinder the growth of the market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004620

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Aptiv PLC

2. Autoliv Inc.

3. Continental AG

4. Denso Corporation

5. General Electric Company

6. Honeywell International, Inc.

7. Robert Bosch GmbH

8. Siemens AG

9. Valeo SA

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global automotive collision avoidance systems market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Others. Further, based on technology, the market is divided into Radar, LIDAR, Camera, and Others. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, market is segmented as Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market.

The Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004620

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]