Baby Warming Devices Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Drägerwerk, GE, Natus, Philips, Phoenix Medical and more…

A baby warming device is designed to keep the baby warm and provide from basic to a critical care facility in a closed or open environment. There are over 20 million premature babies born every year globally due to low birth weight and other pregnancy-related conditions. The baby warming device needs a constant electric supply and few devices are portable enabling newborns to be kept warm during transport to other emergency care centers. The infant warmer consists of three different parts: a sleeping bag, an electric heater, and a pouch of phase change material. Also, these devices have consistently shown a faster advancement in technology that provides a low-resource setting in remote primary healthcare facilities.

The global baby warming devices market is driven by increase in the rate of preterm births, complications related to pregnancy leading to increase in fetal & neonatal mortality rates, and high efficiency of these devices. However, high cost of these devices and lack of awareness about the pregnancy-related complications impede the market growth. In addition, growth in demand for the development of portable baby warming devices and proactive initiatives taken by government to improve maternal & child health in the developing economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Drägerwerk

GE

Natus

Philips

Phoenix Medical Systems

Alfamedic

Ardo

AVI Healthcare

Embrace

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Ginevri

Ibis Medical

Kay

MTTS

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby Warming Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Baby Warming Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Warming Devices in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Baby Warming Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baby Warming Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



Market size by Product

Phototherapy Units

Radiant Warmers

Incubators



Market size by End User

Hospitals

Pediatric Centers

Labor & Delivery Centers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Baby Warming Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baby Warming Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baby Warming Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Baby Warming Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



