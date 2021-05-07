China Navigation Speed Log Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2017-2024

China Navigation Speed Log Market Overview

Navigation speed log is an electronic instrument which is used to measure longitudinal and transversal speed of the ship. This navigation tool can measure a ship’s surface velocity. There are mainly two type of speed logs which are used in ships or vessels including doppler speed logs and electromagnetic speed logs.

Market Size & Forecast

China navigation speed log market is projected to grow at significant pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Factors such as, presence of massive naval forces and great water transport potential in China are some of the major factors which are likely to fuel the growth of china navigation speed log market over the forecast period.

Further, China navigation speed log market is segmented into product type, application and region. Further, product type segment has been sub-segmented into doppler speed log and electromagnetic speed log. Additionally, doppler segment has been the dominating segment of the China navigation speed log market.

By application, China navigation speed log market is further segmented into ships, submarines, boats, merchant vessels, yacht and others. Sips and submarine segments are expected to witness remarkable demand for navigation speed logs owing to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the naval forces and increasing number of ships, marines and submarines in china.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the China navigation speed log market includes the following segments:

By Type

Doppler Speed Log

Single Axis Doppler Speed Log

Dual Axis Doppler Speed Log

Electromagnetic Speed Log

Dual Axis Electromagnetic Speed Log

Single Axis Electromagnetic Speed Log

Pitometer Speed Log

Acoustic Correlation Log

By Application

Ships

Submarines

Merchant Vessels

Boats

Yacht

Others

By Region

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as presences of one of the largest naval forces and significant potential off water transportation in China are driving the growth of China navigation speed log market. Further, increasing number of marine ships including attack submarines, ballistic missile submarines, small surface ships, large surface ships and aircraft carriers in China naval forces is also fueling the demand for navigation speed logs n this country.

Furthermore, rising enhancement inland waterway transportation infrastructure in China is also a major factor which is projected to escalate the growth of China navigation speed log market in near future.

Moreover, presence of potential shipping ports including port of Shanghai, port of Shenzhen, port of Ningbo and other shipping ports are increasing the number of merchant vessels at these ports. Further, rise in number of merchant vessels are likely to fuel the demand for navigation speed log in China country.

Additionally, enhancement of in-land water transportation infrastructure in China is also a major driver towards the growth of China navigation speed log market.

However, error occurred in navigation speed logs due to factors such as change in ship motion, due to rolling and pitching, due to inaccuracy in measurement of comparison frequency is a major challenge confronting the China navigation speed log market. Further, this factor is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in near future.

Key Players

Nanjing Ninglu Technology Co. Ltd.

Raytheon Anschütz GmbH

Furuno Ltd.

Yokogawa Denshikiki Co. Ltd.

