Clinical Decision Support System Market Outlook To 2025 – Business Opportunity And Application Analysis McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) applications enable clinicians to make a clinical decision. The CDSS software enables the clinicians make more informed decision regarding a particular disease. The support system also enables detection and helps in diagnosis of a prevailing diseases depending on the history of the patient. It is a part of clinical knowledge management technologies that supports the clinical process and use of knowledge, from diagnosis and investigation through treatment and long-term care. The CDSS application are commonly used to enhance healthcare provided to patients and help doctors or other medical professionals make decisions.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing, focus of hospitals to provide better healthcare with reduced cost and government initiatives to support CDSS are major factor driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing incidences of chronic diseases among geriatric population around the world, and usage of big data and electronic health record (EHR) to provide better healthcare are likely to provide better opportunities for the global clinical decision support system market over the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Cerner Corporation

2. McKesson Corporation

3. Epic Systems Corporation

4. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Wolters Kluwer

7. Hearst Communications Inc.

8. Elsevier

9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

10. IBM

The “Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global clinical decision support system market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, component, application, delivery mode, model, level of interactivity, setting and geography. The global clinical decision support system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic. The clinical decision support system market by product is segmented into in Integrated and Standalone. Component market is segmented into services, software and hardware. Based on application the market is classified as conventional and advanced. The delivery mode market is classified as On-Premise and Cloud-Based. By model, the clinical decision support system market is divided into knowledge-based and non-knowledge-based. The level of interactivity market is segmented into active and passive. Based on setting the market is segmented into inpatient and ambulatory care.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global clinical decision support system based on type, product, component, application, delivery mode, model, level of interactivity and setting.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall clinical decision support system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.