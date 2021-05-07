Cockpit Electronics Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Cockpit Electronics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 128 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

Luxury passenger cars are estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive cockpit electronics market, by end market. Luxury passenger cars are feature rich in terms of electronic systems. Several OEMs are including high-end infotainment and windshield head-up display in their luxury passenger cars. The cockpit electronics market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment. This growth is due to the increased production of electric vehicles. The largest market in the segment is the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to its production and sales.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the cockpit electronics market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The region comprises countries such as China and India, which are major automotive hubs in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. The demand for cockpit electronics is directly linked to the vehicle production and consumer demand in this region. Hence, with the shift of automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries, the companies engaged in manufacturing cockpit electronics and their components have started focusing on these markets.

The Cockpit Electronics market was valued at 45700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 88400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cockpit Electronics.

A Global Cockpit Electronics Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Cockpit Electronics Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Tomtom International BV

Alpine Electronics

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

Cockpit Electronics Breakdown Data by Type

Head-up Display

Information Display

Infotainment and Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

Cockpit Electronics Breakdown Data by Application

Economic Passenger Car

Luxury Passenger Car

Mid-Priced Passenger Car

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Cockpit Electronics market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Cockpit Electronics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cockpit Electronics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Cockpit Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cockpit Electronics :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Cockpit Electronics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

