Contract Logistics Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Agility, APL Logistics, GAC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, Tibbett & Britten Group

Global Contract Logistics Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Contract logistics is defined as the comprehensive process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means that Contract Logistics is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management processes.

This report studies the Contract Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Contract Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Contract logistics continued to see dynamic growth in 2017. New record highs were reached on net turnover, gross profit and EBIT. Both contract extensions and business wins contributed to this successful development. China and South-East Asia operations achieved double-digit growth. Many customers in these regions are looking for experienced and professional logistics partners able to support their market entry strategies and increasingly outsource their logistics functions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012378951/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Agility, APL Logistics, GAC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, Tibbett & Britten Group, DSV, Fiege Logistik, Panalpina, Penkse Logistics, Rhenus, Ryder, SNCF Logistics, Toll Global Logistics., UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Contract Logistics.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Land Transportation

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012378951/discount

Table of Content:

1 Contract Logistics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kuehne + Nagel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Contract Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Contract Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CEVA Logistics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Contract Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CEVA Logistics Contract Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Agility

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Contract Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Agility Contract Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 APL Logistics

3 Global Contract Logistics Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Contract Logistics Market Size by Regions

5 North America Contract Logistics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Contract Logistics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Contract Logistics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Contract Logistics by Countries

10 Global Contract Logistics Market Segment by Type

11 Global Contract Logistics Market Segment by Application

12 Global Contract Logistics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012378951/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.