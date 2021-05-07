Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Hologic, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market



DBT (also known as 3D mammography) is a widely popular imaging technique. It offers clear breast imaging through volumetric reconstruction of the breast from a countable number of low-dose two-dimensional projections obtained with the help of an X-ray tube. DBT offers superior benefits over the other existing imaging modalities, as it early detects cancer more precisely in the dense breast tissues. The sales volume of the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment across the Americas is increasing due to the rising number of government initiatives to reduce the mortality rate among the breast cancer patients. Governments in LATAM countries like Brazil are collaborating with public organizations like the national comprehensive cancer network (NCCN) to increase the rate of breast cancer screening. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursements policies will also drive the growth prospects for the global digital breast tomosynthesis market in developed countries.

The digital breast tomosynthesis market is concentrated. Factors such as product upgradation and advancements in technology will strengthen the competitive environment of the market. Vendors in the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) system market are also increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as aggressive pricing, product sensitivity, product differentiation, high investments, and technology upgradation.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

FUJIFILM

IMS Internazionale Medico Scientifica

Agfa-Gevaert

Carestream Health

MEDI-FUTURE

Metaltronica

PerkinElmer

Planmed

Shimadzu

Toshiba Medical Systems

Trivitron Healthcare

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. This report researches the worldwide Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Breakdown Data by Type

Stand-alone DBT equipment

3D upgradation

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Breakdown Data by Application

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Digital Breast Tomosynthesis manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



