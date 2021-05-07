Event Stream Processing Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Red Hat, Confluent, Apache, Twitter, Microsoft, Lgcns, Pivotal, Striim, Google, Streamsets, Ibm, Tibco Software

Global Event Stream Processing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Event stream processing (ESP) platforms are software systems that perform real-time or near-real-time calculations on event data “in motion.” The input is one or more event streams containing data about customer orders, insurance claims, bank deposits/withdrawals, tweets, Facebook postings, emails, financial or other markets, or sensor data from physical assets such as vehicles, mobile devices or machines. The platforms process the input data as it arrives (hence “in motion”), before optionally storing it in some persistent store. They retain a relatively small working set of stream data in memory, just long enough to perform calculations on a set of recent data for the duration of a time window.

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Event Stream Processing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Stream Processing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Red Hat, Confluent, Apache, Twitter, Microsoft, Lgcns, Pivotal, Striim, Google, Streamsets, Ibm, Tibco Software

This study considers the Event Stream Processing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Managed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Algorithmic Trading in Financial Services

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Event Processing Applications

Fraud Detection

Process Monitoring

Location-Based Services in Telecommunications

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Event Stream Processing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Event Stream Processing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Event Stream Processing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Event Stream Processing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Event Stream Processing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

