Explosion-proof Cable Glands market global analysis, growth, share, demand and forecast to 2024 scrutinized in new research
The global explosion-proof cable glands market was valued at $174.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2024. The explosion-proof cable glands market offers features such as high load bearing capacity and robust design. The market is expected to witness significant growth in future, owing to increase in number of refineries & stringent government regulations regarding safety. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 33.0% share, due to increase in number of refineries.
The market is segmented into type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on cable type, it is bifurcated as armored and unarmored. The material segment is divided into brass, stainless steel, plastic/nylon, and others. The industry verticals for the market are divided into oil & gas, mining, chemical, manufacturing & processing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the global explosion-proof cable glands market are CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co., Jacob GmbH, Hummel AG, Eaton corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC), Amphenol Industrial Products Group, and Cortem Group.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Increased Safety
Flameproof
EMC
Others
By Cable type
Armored
Unarmored
By Material
Brass
Steel
Plastic/Nylon
Others
By End user
Oil & Gas
Mining
Chemical
Manufacturing & processing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Spain
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
