Feed Acidifiers market is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Feed Acidifiers market was valued at USD 1.52billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025. The ban on in-feed antibiotics is the major reason behind growing demand for feed acidifiers. The growing importance surrounding gut health has forced manufacturers to include feed acidifiers in their formulations. The rapidly evolving animal husbandry industry in Asia Pacific is expected to have boost consumption.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

BASF SE, Pancosma SA, Yara International ASA, Nutrex NV, Kemira OYJ, Biomin Holding GmbH, Kemin Industries, Impextraco NV, Novus International Inc., Perstorp Holding AB and others

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Product innovation in animal feed industry

1.2 Ban on antibiotics by European Union

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rise in prices of feed ingredients

2.2 Rise in usage of artificial growth inducing hormones

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Acidifiers Market is segmented on the livestock, type, form, and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Swine

1.2 Poultry

1.3 Cattle

1.4 Aquatic Animals

1.5 Others

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008136

2. By Type:

2.1 Formic Acid

2.2 Fumaric Acid

2.3 Propionic Acid

2.4 Lactic Acid

2.5 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Acidifier Blends

3.2 Single Component Acidifiers

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Original Source:

https://www.americanewshour.com/2019/06/21/feed-acidifiers-market-demand-outlook-2017-2025-by-major-players-basf-se-pancosma-sa-yara-international-asa-nutrex-nv-kemira-oyj-biomin-holding-gmbh-and-others/

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609