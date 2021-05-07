Global 3D Sensor Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

3D sensor can be considered to be an extension to the already well established sensor markets. 3D sensors are used across different verticals like healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial robotics, security, automotive and surveillance. 3D sensor technology along with it also increased the industry of semiconductors due to their attractive features like cost, efficiency and reliability.

3D sensors can respond to the external environment in 3-dimensions. They consist of devices by which these sensors create a 3D maps of the surroundings to the user. The 3D sensor is a combination of different types of sensing elements such as ultrasound, structured light technologies and TOF. With the increasing in demand for gesture analysis based application, 3D sensors play an important role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of a large complex systems in industries such as automotive and electronics.

Market Dynamics

Global 3D sensor market is expected to have a profitable growth over the next few years. The major factors that are driving force of the global 3d sensor market are due to the advancement in sensor technology due to R&D activity investments, growing consumer acceptance of wearable electronic devices, increasing demand of 3D sensor equipped consumer electronics devices, increasing demand of 3D sensing games and rising need of advanced security and surveillance camera.

Growth of 3D sensors is also being restrained by factors such as limited manufacturing excellence, lack of product differentiation and heavy maintenance cost. There are lot of new market opportunities being developed due to retail and media applications and integration of the nanotechnology with the 3D sensors. The above mentioned factors are expected to increase the market of the 3D sensors.

Market Segmentation

By Type: CMOS 3D Image Sensor (3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors, 3D Time of Flight Image Sensor), Image Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Position Sensor, Others

By Technology:Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time of Flight, Ultrasound

By Applications: Consumer Electronics, Surveillance & Security, Healthcare, Automotive, Defence, Entertainment, Industrial Robotics, Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Out of the existing regions, North America is dominating the present global 3D sensor market. Over the next few years, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Global 3D Sensor Market.

Key Players

Some of the major players existing in the Global 3D sensor market are

Cognex Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

SOFTKINETIC – Optrima S.A.

LMI Technologies Inc.

Occipital Inc.

Ifm efector Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

