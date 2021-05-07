Global BOPP Tapes Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025
The global BOPP Tapes market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on BOPP Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall BOPP Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
EUROTAPES
Toray Plastic
Shurtape
Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd
Eastar Chemical Corporation
Bhumi international
Apollo Industries
Vardhman Tape & Packaging
Vibac Group Spa
Zhengzhou Aston Industrial
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
BOPP Packing Tapes
BOPP Adhesive Tapes
Segment by Application
Electronics Packaging
Consumer Goods Packaging
Label
Industrial
