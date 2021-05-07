Global Chufa Market Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers
Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist & wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plant’s tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil.
Global Chufa Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Chufa industry. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
Top Key Players Include
KCB International
The Chufa
The Tiger Nut
Chufa De Valencia
Levantex
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4155150-global-chufa-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Chufa market
Micro
Small
Large Micro
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
Alimentary Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
This report covers following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
https://marketersmedia.com/global-chufa-market-report-2019-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-share-revenue-and-top-manufacturers/525706
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Chufa in North America (2013-2018)
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Chufa in South America (2013-2018)
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Chufa in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Chufa in Europe (2013-2018)
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Chufa in MEA (2013-2018)
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Chufa (2013-2018)
Chapter 15 Global Chufa Forecast (2019-2023)
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4155150-global-chufa-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/