Global Diphenol Category Products Market: Trends, Analysis, Market shares, Types, Applications, Key players Forecast 2018-2023

Global Diphenol Category Products market report offers forecast details assumed with the support of CAGR an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides a global analysis of Diphenol Category Products Market data from 2018 to 2023.

Brief Overview of Diphenol Category Products market:

“Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring.

There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol). Diphenols and their derivatives are used as polymerisation inhibitors, anti-oxidants, biocides, intermediates for pigments and dyes, and in catalysis. Applications include crop protection and fragrances.The market of Diphenol Category Products is very concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, account for about 87.83% of sales. In terms of volume, the global Diphenol Category Products Production was 169612 MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 232272 MT in 2025. growing at a Growth Rate of 4.59% between 2017 and 2024. Antidumping issue has never quite the stage of Diphenol Category Products market.

China has raised several antidumping cases for the past decade. Now follows India. As the geopolitics situation becoming growing unpredictable, the Diphenol Category Products would be a latent target for trade protectionism.

Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Diphenol Category Products will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1400 million by 2023, from US$ 1070 million in 2017.”

Diphenol Category Products market Production Breakdown Data by Top Regions: –

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

By the product type, the Diphenol Category Products market is primarily split into: –

Catechol, Resorcinol, Hydroquinone

By the end users/application, Diphenol Category Products market report covers the following segments: –

Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceutical, Agricultural, Other

Diphenol Category Products market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

