Global Home Furniture Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Home Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live.

One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the improvement in the residential construction market. The home furniture market will be driven by the growth of the real estate industry until the end of 2023. Women are increasingly joining the workforce and are living independently. It has been observed that around 45% of the working population are women. This fuels the need for service apartments, which in turn, boosts the demand for home furniture in the country. The decline in the women unemployment rates will enable them to own or rent apartments or houses. This will boost the demand for residential construction activities and drive the need for household furniture such as beds and mattresses, storage units, tables and table tops, chairs, sofas, recliners, and other luxury products.

The rising demand for sustainable products from consumers is expected to encourage manufacturers to come up with innovative eco-friendly furniture products. The rising environmental issues will further compel both manufacturers and consumers to adopt eco-friendly or green furniture and keep a check on carbon footprints.

The global Home Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Home Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Furniture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Home Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ashley Furniture HomeStore

La-Z-Boy

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm

Market size by Product

Living Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Storage Furniture

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Home Furniture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Home Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Home Furniture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Home Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Home Furniture market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Continued…………………….

