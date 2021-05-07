Global LASIK Surgery Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Lasik (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis), commonly referred to as laser eye surgery or laser vision correction, is a type of refractive surgery for the correction of myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. The LASIK surgery is performed by an ophthalmologist who uses a laser or microkeratome to reshape the eye’s cornea in order to improve visual acuity. For most people, LASIK provides a long-lasting alternative to eyeglasses or contact lenses.

Several types of LASIK surgery are available including Wavefront Guided LASIK Surgery, Wavefront Optimized LASIK Surgery and Topography Guided LASIK Surgery. Wavefront-guided LASIK is a variation of LASIK surgery in which, rather than applying a simple correction of only long/short-sightedness and astigmatism (only lower order aberrations as in traditional LASIK), an ophthalmologist applies a spatially varying correction, guiding the computer-controlled excimer laser with measurements from a wavefront sensor. Topography-Guided LASIK is intended to be advancement in precision and reduce night vision side effects.