Global Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Demand, Scope, Future, Market Overview by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market – By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Bags and Accessories, Cosmetics and Fragrances, Jewellery and Watches, Other Luxury Goods) By Demography (Men, Women) By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2024 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global pre-owned luxury goods market accounted for USD 27,353.6 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach at a notable in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Further, with this rising disposable income across the globe, the population is shifting towards pre-owned luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the globe are adopting second-hand luxury goods in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are adopting second-hand goods in order to cut their expenses on the purchase of luxury items and expensive goods. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of pre-owned luxury goods market in the upcoming years. The rise in income of consumers in emerging regions has also encouraged the demand for pre-owned luxury goods in emerging regions. According to the GCC statistical center, Saudi Arabia captured around 57.7% of the disposable income in the GCC and is followed by the United Arab Emirates with a percentage of 28.5.

Affordable High-End Fashion

Pre-owned luxury goods are the ideal choice for high-end fashion as they offer luxury goods at a lesser price. Further, the high costs of rents and education are adding uncertainty to the job market, these are the major reasons, which makes consumers to save money and reduce their frequency of purchases.

Increasing Sales of Clothing & Footwear Segment

The pre-owned luxury fashion is likely to continue with its exponential growth in the upcoming years. The pre-owned luxury trend is being accepted into almost every region such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and another region. Further, there is a rise in sales of luxury clothing & footwear segment which is providing immense growth opportunity for the pre-owned luxury goods market over the forecasted period. Apart from this, the availability of pre-owned luxury goods is favoring the consumers to try and save money instead of spending tons of money on luxury stuff.



Growing Numbers of Start-ups

The increasing number of start-ups in the field of pre-owned luxury goods is opening a gateway opportunity for the market to grow in the upcoming years. In addition to this, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and other countries are the most attractive countries in the field of pre-owned luxury goods which is indulging many start-up companies to enter the market. Further, this factor is likely to impact the growth of pre-owned luxury goods market over the forecasted period.

Barriers in Market

Authenticity is especially crucial in the context of second-hand luxury goods market as the risk a consumer perceives in terms of authenticity is increasing. Further, the fear of inauthenticity is increasing in the customer to customer markets, which is believed to hamper the growth of the market. The second-hand luxury goods market is still in its infancy in China. Most of the consumers in China don’t prefer second-hand luxury goods. This factor is hampering the growth of the second-hand luxury goods market. In addition to this, most domestic consumers still prefer to purchase new luxury goods and look down on the value of second-hand goods. The major threats to the progression of the fashion and luxury industry are the prevalence of counterfeit luxury goods. The absence of transparency and authenticity within the second-hand luxury goods market makes it challenging for the industry to propel forward. The consumers are not willing to trust sellers, through their formal or informal channels due to the fear of being duped. Further, these factors have the potential to negatively impact the demand for pre-owned luxury goods market over the upcoming years.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market

3. Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Clothing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Footwear Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Bags & Accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Cosmetics & Fragrances Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Jewellery & Watches Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Other Luxury Goods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Offline Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.2.1.4. Clothing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Footwear Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Bags & Accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Cosmetics & Fragrances Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Jewellery & Watches Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Other Luxury Goods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Demography

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.2.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



