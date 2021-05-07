Global Super Abrasives Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Super Abrasives Market – Segmented by Type, by End-user Industry, by Application, and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Super Abrasives Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Super Abrasives market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Super Abrasives Market Segmentation by Major Players:

3M, SAINT GOBAIN, ASAHI CARBODIAM,Action SUPERABRASIVE, AVIC, CHANWAY, DIAMANT GESELLSCHAFT TESCH GMBH, DIAMETALL, DR.KAISER, EAGLES SUPERABRASIVES, EFFGEN, EHWA, ELEPHANT ABRASIVES, FINZLER, SCHROCK & KIMMEL GMBH, HEGER GMBH EXCELLENT DIAMOND TOOLS, HONGTUO SUPERHARD, HUSQVARNA,CONSTRUCTION PROD., KLINGSPOR, KREBS & RIEDEL, KURE, LUXIN, MIRKA, NORITAKE, SAILY, SAK INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED, SANDVIK HYPERION, SHANGHAI Z&Y, SIA ABRASIVES IND AG, SLIP NAXOS, SUBEI, SUPER ABRASIVES, TESCH, TVMK, TYROLIT, VSM ABRASIVES, WHITE DOVE, WST WINTERTHUR TECH., ZISCHE EURO-ABRASIV SCHLEIFWERZEUGE GMBH, ZZSM

Overview of Super Abrasives Market Report:

The global super abrasives market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The number of applications for super abrasives is steadily growing. They are employed in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, oil and gas and others. They are typically used to make tools from high-speed steel. Electronics industry forms the major market segment, with ~48.8% market share.

CONVENTIONAL ABRASIVES SUBSTITUTED BY SUPER ABRASIVES

Conventional abrasives used in grinding and cutting tools are silicon carbide, corundum, aluminum oxide and so on. Tools with vitrified bonds are made with feldspar, clays and other fusible materials. The steps in conventional machining techniques for finishing requires grinding and for some manufacturing process electrical discharge machining. Pink aluminum oxide, white aluminum oxide, zirconia, silicon carbide, ceramic aluminum oxide and aluminum oxide/silicon carbide mix (AC) are used for manufacturing and regrinding of cutting tools, such as drills, milling cutters, reamers and so on. Super abrasives, such as diamond and CBN tools, have been growing in usage and demand since 1985. These tools are also easily automated with CNC machine tools with latest profiling and cutting techniques. The use of super abrasives is increasing and its higher usage in different end-user industries such as automotive, medical (dental tools and others), aerospace, cutting, non-ferrous metals, stone, ceramic materials, oil & gas exploration and so on.

Turbines Application to Grow Higher

The global super abrasives market in the turbines application segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast (2019 – 2023). Super abrasives are used in turbojets for an aircraft and stationary turbines, to produce energy. CBN and diamond abrasives are used in turbine blades and turbine blade ends, respectively. The trend in the turbine technology is to develop more economic, efficient and eco-friendly engines. Research activities have been carried out to achieve such technological advancements by increasing a number of high performance materials in turbine assemblies. Annular grooves are found on the outer diameter of the compressor assembly. Annular grooves are formed in a creep feed grinding process, while the casing is held firmly on a rotary table. Highly accurate geometry is required to achieve gas tightness at the blade tips. Electroplated tools are used extensively in such operations.

China to Lead the Market

Super abrasives is one of the major markets in China, owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries. The supply of super abrasives in the country is maintained by both the domestic and global players.

The aerospace industry in the Republic of China is growing rapidly as the Chinese Aerospace Policy presents its strong intention to reach at the top in the aerospace production and development. The growth is further supported by the country’s defense budget, which is increasing significantly, each year. The country’s defense budget is more than the combined defense budget of the entire Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the country’s objective for 12% annual expansion in the civil aircraft sector over the next decade is expected to drive the growth of the super abrasives market.

