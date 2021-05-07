Homeland Security Departments in Middle East Market 2019 – SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

Today, security has become a major issue worldwide mainly due to recent threats from various terrorist attacks, radical factions, and lone wolves. This is leading towards increased promotion and awareness of international security and preparedness. The security is becoming tight for a major reason of growing terrorism and technology advancements. Hence, there is a niche opportunity existing in the market which establishes a valid case for security. The emerging markets such as developments in robotics, nanotechnology and biotechnology are expected to significantly impact the security markets in the next three to four years.

Homeland Security includes border security for land, air, sea, critical infrastructure protection, cyber security and transportation security. According to the Infoholic, Homeland Security market in the Middle East will be having a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecasted period 2016-2022. The Homeland Security market is expected to grow due to the investments in multiple projects and recent developments such as the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The advanced technologies, economic growth and investment in infrastructure development in the region are driving the market. The investments in infrastructure development include residential and commercial construction, transportation infrastructure, and public utilities.

Some of the players included in the report are Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co. The Homeland Security market is segmented by departments and countries. The department includes Cybersecurity, Emergency Response, Mass Transit, Transportation Security, CBRN Security and CIP. The countries include UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Yemen, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, etc.

The study covers and analyses “Homeland Security Market in the Middle East”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report offers an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

