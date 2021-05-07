India Energy Management Systems Market Size to Witness High Growth In Near Future | Top Competitors are Delta Electronics, INC., DEXMA Energy Management, Elconn Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., Energy Management Solution of India, and more

The India energy management systems market size is expected to reach $2,145 million by 2023, from $635 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2016-2023). Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information on energy use through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Through the data collected during asset, monitoring can be utilized for effective reduction in energy consumption from non-essential assets, equipment, and tools.

The demand for energy management systems is on a rapid increase in India, owing to initiative of government toward Smart Cities Mission project for upgradation and development of various infrastructure for the selected cities across the country, where the effective energy management solutions and energy storage solutions are required to are require for improvement, redevelopment, and extension of various utilities, infrastructure, and transportation. Moreover, various leading global manufacturing companies invest toward the development of their manufacturing facilities in the country to capitalize over the Southeast Asian markets. The fast-growing Indian economy as well as emergence of India’s manufacturing capabilities after China are expected to provide lucrative business opportunities for the EMS market players during the forecast period. Furthermore, energy management solutions aid in improving the overall energy consumption, monitoring, and enhancing the efficiency of the building. However, lack of awareness among long-term benefits of EMS solutions as well as tough efficient energy policies hinder the growth of India EMS market.

The India energy management systems market is segmented based on offering, service, component, type, end user, market vertical, and region. The offering segment is bifurcated into systems and services. By service, the market is broadly categorized into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training. Based on type, the market is segmented into home EMS, building EMS, and industrial EMS. By components, the India energy management systems market is classified into sensor, controller, software, and others. The end-user industry is divided into residential and commercial segment. Depending on the market vertical, the India EMS market is divided into power & energy, telecom & IT, manufacturing, enterprise, healthcare, and others.

The key players profiled in this report Atandra Energy Private Limited, Computer Maintenance and Services Company, Delta Electronics, INC., DEXMA Energy Management, Elconn Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., Energy Management Solution of India (EMIS), Graphite Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Neptune India, Nikom InfraSolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Yokogawa India Ltd.

