Industrial Motor Busbar 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.52% and Forecast to 2022

Industrial Motor Busbar Market 2018

Busbars are metallic strips made of copper or aluminum, which can conduct electricity and are used for power distribution. Industrial motor busbars are mainly used in motor control centers for supplying the power to motor protection devices such as soft starters, contactors, and drive systems.

The analysts forecast the global industrial motor busbar market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial motor busbar market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial motor busbar.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Motor Busbar Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Eaton

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Legrand

Market driver

• Increasing preference for busbars over cables

Market challenge

• High fluctuations in copper and aluminum prices

Market trend

• Growing need for power monitoring

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

