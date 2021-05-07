Intraocular Lens Injectors Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Intraocular lenses are implants for replacing the natural lens of eyes during cataract surgery. Intraocular lenses also are used for a type of vision correction surgery called refractive lens exchange. An intraocular lens comes in foldable material which is inserted in ocular space, it is part of the surgery to fix cataracts. Inserting the folded lens into an eye so as to minimize patient trauma is very difficult. A tool is needed to hold and insert the folded lens which is called an intraocular lens injector, requiring an incision large enough to accommodate both. The intraocular injector devices are used during phacoemulsification technique of cataract. With novel intraocular lens injector systems and foldable lenses, the incision size has reduced progressively for successful phacoemulsification which has improved the health care procedures. The new age advanced intraocular lens injectors comes with preloaded intraocular lenses for micro-incisions, which increase efficiency, safety while performing cataract procedures. Intraocular lens delivery into the eye is a vital step in cataract surgery. The method of intraocular lens deployment has continued to advance because of new improved intraocular lens injectors. The ophthalmologist can use preloaded intraocular lens injectors that are micro incision-friendly over the conventional manual intraocular loading into the cartridge systems. These newer preloaded intraocular lens injectors increase microbiological safety by avoiding potential contamination in the operating room by eliminating the mechanical loading step, which further saves the surgical time, and improves the overall reproducibility of intraocular lens delivery. After the iSert (Hoya) the first preloaded lens injector was introduced in 2009, many leading manufacturing companies have improved their product since then, for e.g. Abbott’s launched new Tecnis iTec preloaded delivery system for intraocular lens insertion. Technological advances are further adding automation to intraocular lens delivery, such as with the Intrepid AutoSert (Alcon) intraocular lens injector system comes in a more advanced design that helps in reducing temperature rise, improving efficiency and lens transitioning easily.

It is reported by WHO, that cataract is a major concern globally, which is currently one of the leading cause of blindness and eye related problems. The rise in the incidence of cataract has increased phacoemulsification procedure that is indirectly increasing the demand for intraocular lens injectors globally. The growing trend of operating computers and mobile phones continuously has also impacted adversely on eye health and increased related problems like developing cataract and cloudy vision, which is also expected to propel the demand for intraocular lens injectors. Awareness programs and government initiatives to reduce avoidable eye disorders and blindness are together expected to increase the demand for intraocular lens injector globally. However, the factors like the high cost of the intraocular lens injectors coupled with untrained medical professionals in underdeveloped countries are likely to hamper the growth of the global intraocular lens injectors market.

The global Intraocular Lens Injectors market is segmented on basis of product type, Technology type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation of intraocular lens injectors market by Product Type Preloaded Intraocular Lens Injectors Single use Intraocular Lens Injectors Reusable Intraocular Lens Injectors High Diopter Intraocular Lens Injectors Others



Segmentation of intraocular lens injectors market by Technology Type Manual Electrical



Segmentation of intraocular lens injectors market by End User Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Eye Research Institutes



On the basis of product type, preloaded intraocular Lens Injectors are expected to register highest revenue generation and is further anticipated to dominate the intraocular Lens Injectors market over the forecast period. On the basis of technology, the electrical is expected to find major application in cataract treatment, thus electrical segment generates the highest revenues in global intraocular lens Injectors market. Whereas, among end, users segment hospitals is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global intraocular lens injectors market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. North America registered for the largest revenue shares in global Intraocular Lens Injectors market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America holds the maximum share in the global intraocular lens injectors market due to rising adoption of a premium intraocular lens in the U.S. and a growing number of patients suffering from cataract are the factors boosting the intraocular lenses injectors market. Europe is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period on the account of growing demand for intraocular lens injectors in the European countries to treat retinal disease. The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The rise in geriatric population and increasing diabetic population in developing countries is resulting in greater adoption of cataract and other retinal procedures, thereby boosting the intraocular lens injectors market.

Some of the key players involved in global Intraocular Lens Injectors market are, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Alcon, Inc. (a division of Novartis AG) ,Staar Surgical, Oculentis GmBH, Hoya Group, and others.

