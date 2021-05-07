Iran Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Key Players – Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Mobile Communications Iran (MCI), MTN Irancell, Tamin Telecom (Rightel) | 2019-2021
WiseGuyReports.com “Iran – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile infrastructure is improving in Iran
There are two major mobile operators in Iran and mobile penetration is considered to be high with a rate of 119%. Most citizens access 2G and 3G networks and in November 2014, the first 4G LTE network was launched by MTN Irancell. While 4G LTE services are available, primarily in the urban areas – around one third of mobile subscribers don’t own a smart phone. Initial testing of 5G began in Iran in 2017.
Prior to the US government reimposing economic sanctions again during 2018; the two major operators, MCI and MTN Irancell made great strides in upgrading infrastructure, particularly 3G and 4G networks. Further investment in both mobile and fixed telecoms infrastructure, particularly in the rural areas, is required however in order to speed up progress and lower costs for consumers.
Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095919-iran-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses
Many unique challenges and opportunities exist in the Iranian telecoms market. It explores Iran’s telecoms sector in further detail throughout this report along with analyses of the market, key industry statistics, and information on the key developments and major players.
Recent developments:
The operators have recently agreed to offer national roaming which will assist to improve services in rural areas.
A significant development occurred in early 2018 when TCI began infrastructure sharing its fibre network with competitors.
Smart phone penetration is relatively low in Iran compared to other markets.
Iran is implementing its 6th Development Plan during 2016 – 2021.
The broadband operator, Iranian-net, is deploying a national fibre network.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Mobile Communications Iran (MCI), MTN Irancell, Tamin Telecom (Rightel).
For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095919-iran-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Key statistics
Country overview
Telecommunications market
Market analysis
Alleged sanction violations
Regulatory environment
Historic overview
Sixth five year plan 2016 -2021
Regulatory authority
WiMAX licences
Number Portability (NP)
Roaming Fixed network operators in Iran
Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)
Other licence holders/VoIP
Telecommunications infrastructure
National telecom network National Internet Network (NIN)
International infrastructure
Submarine and terrestrial cable networks
Satellite networks
Broadband access market Introduction and statistical overview
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)
Other fixed broadband services
Fixed wireless (WiFi and WiMAX)
Digital economy Introduction
E-Health Video-streaming and IPTV Start-ups
Mobile communications
Market analysis MVNOs
Mobile statistics
General statistics
Mobile broadband statistics
Regulatory issues
Second mobile licence – MTN Irancell
Third Mobile licence – Tamin Telecom (Rightel)
Continued……
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1095919-iran-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)