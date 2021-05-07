Laboratory Informatics Market – Business Opportunity and Application Analysis Abbott Informatics, Agilent Technologies, LabWare, LabVantage Solution

Laboratory informatics is the specified application of information technology for the optimization and the extension of the laboratory operations. Along with the rise of general informatics, laboratory informatics is also the fastest growing area of laboratory related technology.

The healthcare industry is shifting to the digitalization, this is leading to laboratory data analysis retrospectively for determination of patients’ outcomes. The laboratory informatics is helping in the improvisation of the health care delivery processes as the data is kept be secured and the accuracy is maintained. On the other hand, the data can be customized as per the requirement of ones’ need.

The “Global Laboratory Informatics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the laboratory informatics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global laboratory informatics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, component, application, deployment, and geography. The global laboratory informatics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of the solution which include Laboratory Information Management Systems, Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS). The component segment for the laboratory informatics includes hardware, software and services. The deployment segment is classified into the cloud based, remote hosted and on-premise. The technological advancement in the field of the information technology is changing the market dynamics and will eventually lead to the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global laboratory informatics market based on solution, component and deployment. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall laboratory informatics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

North America is largest market for the laboratory informatics and the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market as the expenditures on the research & development is increasing, also the expenditure are also done for the awareness of the laboratory information, these factors effecting the growth of market in these regions.