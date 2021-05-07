Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Orthopedic Planning System Market by 2028

The orthopedic planning system is a digital system that enables surgeons to diagnose and plan orthopedic procedures. For example, the surgeons can perform hip, knee and complex trauma surgery or any other surgery using orthopedic planning system with greater accuracy.

Orthopedic planning systems enable high precision in more advance preparation and planning for the surgery and minimize the risks during surgery. Orthopedic planning systems also help patients to reduce the risks of postoperative complications. The use of orthopedic planning systems is also beneficial to hospitals to create a well-organized workflow, enhance the teaching facilities and to meet the regulatory demands.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26182

Rise in the geriatric population, the number of orthopedic surgery, adoption of minimally invasive surgery and rise in the prevalence of orthopedic disorder such as arthritis and osteoarthritis are the major factor which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. For example, in the U.S., nearly 7 million people required hospitalization for orthopedic conditions, and approximately one in seven people have orthopedic impairment issues. Moreover, an average orthopedic surgeon performs 29 procedures each month prominently for sports medicine followed by hand surgery and joint replacement. In such circumstances, the orthopedic planning systems are expected to face huge demand in the forecast period. Rise in lifestyle-related disorder like obesity is also an influencing factor for the rise of orthopedic disorder, which is further expected to propel the growth of orthopedic planning systems.

The introduction of 3D printing technology, the rise in healthcare expenditure in emerging countries and raising awareness of about orthopedic diseases are expected to provide a huge opportunity for the orthopedic planning systems market.

However, lack of trained professionals, high cost related to the surgery and lack of insurance coverage can negatively impact the growth of the orthopedic planning systems market.

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the market report is segmented based on product type, application, mode of delivery and region.

Based on the product type orthopedic planning systems is segmented into:

Orthopedic planning systems for pre-operative planning

Orthopedic planning systems electronic health record (EHR)

Orthopedic planning systems practice management

Orthopedic picture archiving and communication systems (PACS)

Orthopedics revenue cycle management (RCM)

Based on the application orthopedic planning systems is segmented into:

Orthopedic planning systems for orthopedic surgery

Orthopedic planning systems for joint replacement

Orthopedic planning systems for pediatric assessment

Orthopedic planning systems for fracture management

Based on the mode of delivery orthopedic planning systems is segmented into:

On-Premises

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Orthopedic Planning Systems market is expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Rise in orthopedic disorder, geriatric population and increasing adoption of minimally orthopedic surgery are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Regionally, the global orthopedic planning systems market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global orthopedic planning systems market owing to the high penetration of orthopedic software in the U.S. as compared to the other regions. The U.S. has a high incidence of musculoskeletal injuries. Moreover, the rise in geriatric population and increasing knee and hip related problems have also increased the demand for orthopedic software in North America and Europe.

Some of the players operating in the global orthopedic planning systems market are Materialize NV, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Inc., HealthFusion Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Medstrat, Inc., CureMD and Brainlab AG

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Orthopedic planning systems Market Segments

Orthopedic planning systems Market Dynamics

Orthopedic planning systems Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Orthopedic planning systems Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Orthopedic planning systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Orthopedic planning systems Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26182

Report Highlights: