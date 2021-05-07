Mammalian Cell Expression KitsMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

The development of genetic engineering has opened many possibilities of expression for research purposes. Significant advancements in technology have enabled expression of mammalian protein cells in large scale. The mammalian cells are generally used for the production of therapeutic proteins and antibodies. Mammalian cell expression kits are traditionally seen to be expensive due to the cost associated with specialized media, transfection reagents, consumables, and the professional workforce required. Nowadays mammalian cell expression kits have become the dominant recombinant protein production system for the clinical application. The main challenges observed with using mammalian cell expression kits is the reduced efficiency and levels of the protein expressed.

Increasing research activities and large-scale production of vaccines and antibodies that require kits and reagents are primarily responsible for raising the demand and driving the growth of the global mammalian cell expression kits market. The growing prevalence of chronic disease globally is further growing the demand of biologics and later contributing in driving the growth of mammalian cell expression kits market. However, the lack of efficient systems for the detection of post-translational modifications is expected to limit the growth of the global mammalian cell expression kits market. Lack of cost-effective and efficient systems remains a significant hurdle for the growth of the global mammalian cell expression kits market.

The global market for mammalian cell expression kits is segmented on basis of cell line type, end user, and geography.

Based on the cell line type, the global mammalian cell expression kits market is segmented into: Chinese Hamster ovary (CHO) Cells Human Embryonic Kidney Cells Others

Based on the end users, the global mammalian cell expression kits market is segmented into: Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes Others



The global mammalian cell expression kits market is expected to grow with a moderately increasing CAGR due to the increasing adoption and demand for mammalian cell expression kits. Human embryonic kidney cells are mostly used for the transient expression of recombinant proteins. They have a highly efficient transfection rate which makes them suitable for customized protein production for research use. Mammalian cell expression kits are considered a major advancement in transient expression technology. Based on the end user, the global mammalian cell expression kits market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global mammalian cell expression kits market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America holds a prominent share in the mammalian cell expression kits market followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of mammalian cell expression kits market in this regions are the involvement of leading players in the development of new products and updating their existing product portfolio in order to enhance their market presence. The competitiveness among the key players in the North America region is expected to drive innovative products in the mammalian cell expression kits market. The Asia Pacific mammalian cell expression kits market is expected to grow with a very rapid pace due to the emergence of many local players in the Asia Pacific region. Mammalian cell expression kits market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region is expected to show sluggish growth over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the lack of efficient systems and expensive kits.

Some of the key players present in the global mammalian cell expression kits market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, AG Scientific, Inc, BPS Bioscience, Inc., Promega Corporation and others. The established market players of mammalian cell expression kits are focusing on increasing their market presence in order to increase their market share. The local and small manufacturers in mammalian cell expression kits market are also targeting to gain maximum market in the global mammalian cell expression kits market.

The mammalian cell expression kits market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mammalian Cell Expression Kits Market Segments

Mammalian Cell Expression Kits Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Mammalian Cell Expression Kits Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2026

Mammalian Cell Expression Kits Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Mammalian Cell Expression Kits Market Drivers and Restraints

Mammalian Cell Expression Kits Market Report Highlights: