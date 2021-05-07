Medical Aesthetics Market Global Industry Trends, Outlook and Analysis by 2025 with Industry Players Syneron Medical, Ltd., Nestlé, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., Cutera, Alma Lasers and others

Medical Aesthetics Market Introduction and Dynamics:

Aesthetic medicine is a medical specialty that focus on improving facial and skin appearance by the use of various treatment options for acne scars, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, unwanted hair, cellulite, skin discoloration and many others. It includes both surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures. Liposuction, facelifts, breast implants, radio frequency ablation are various surgical procedures while radio frequency skin tightening, non-surgical liposuction, chemical peel are non-surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific, being the fastest growing market, is driven by increasing demand for medical aesthetic products and growing inclination toward noninvasive & minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, new product launches by key players in the market also influence its growth in economies such as India, China, Republic of Korea and Japan.

The report also includes the profiles of key medical aesthetics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000984/

Some of the key players influencing the market are ALLERGAN, Hologic Inc., Lumenis, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Nestlé, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., Cutera and Alma Lasers.

Medical Aesthetics Market Emerging Growth:

The “Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical aesthetics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical aesthetics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global medical aesthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global medical aesthetics market exhibits tremendous growth opportunities and is mainly driven by rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures, growth in aging population, and technological advancements in energy-based aesthetic devices. Additionally, rising number of cosmetic procedures in hospitals and skin care clinics, and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures also accelerate the market growth during the review period. As per the American society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, 17.1 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S., out of which 1.7 million were cosmetic surgical procedures and 15.4 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical aesthetics market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical aesthetics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Avail Discount on this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000984/

Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation:

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into aesthetic laser and energy based devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, facial aesthetic devices, tattoo removal devices, and hair removal devices. Aesthetic laser and energy based devices is further segmented into ablative skin resurfacing devices, non-ablative skin resurfacing devices, fractional skin resurfacing devices and fat reduction devices. Skin tightening and body contouring devices is further segmented into liposuction devices, skin tightening devices, and cellulite reduction devices. Aesthetic implants is further segmented into breast implants, soft tissue implants, aesthetic dental implants and other aesthetic implants. Facial aesthetic devices is further segmented into microdermabrasion devices, botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peel, microdermabrasion and other facial aesthetic devices.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into facial and body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, scar treatment, breast enhancement, tattoo removal, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, and congenital defect repair. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, and home care.

North American market for medical aesthetics is driven by increasing number of cosmetic procedures and availability of large number of home skin care products for facial and skin rejuvenation and resurfacing. As per the American society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery and face lift were the top five cosmetic surgical procedures in the U.S.

Conclusion:

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000984/

Reason to Buying this Comprehensive Report:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Medical Aesthetics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Aesthetics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/