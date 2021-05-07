Mixed Reality market 2019 – Global Growing Demand, Market Opportunities, and Challenges: TC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Eon Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Meta Company
Mixed reality, also referred to as hybrid reality, is a next-generation technology in which virtual and augmented reality are merged to produce new environment and visualization, where physical and digital objects coexist and interact in real time. It is widely used by the users while playing games or watching movies. The environment created is hard to break, thus providing full entertainment to the users. Mixed reality is a mix of reality and virtual reality, encompassing both augmented reality and virtual reality via technology.
Development of the consumer electronics market, increase in adoption of mixed reality in games & entertainment industry, and surge in demand for mixed reality in the education sector drive the growth of the global mixed reality market. However, high cost of the technology and lack of awareness about mixed reality restrict the market growth.
The global mixed reality market is segmented based on component, device, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment is divided into sensor, semiconductor components, and power units. Further, the sensor segment is classified into magnetometer sensor, accelerometer sensor, and others. Based on device, the market is classified into wired and wireless. The applications covered in the study include aerospace & defense, architecture, entertainment & gaming, medical, and others. Furthermore, the medical segment is classified into simulation training, visualization of scans, and surgery. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Eon Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Meta Company are included in the report.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mixed reality market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
