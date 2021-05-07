Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market 2019 | Current Industry Size and Upcomming Growth Challenges and Opportunities to 2024 by Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., YAGEO Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, and Darfon Electronics Corp.
A multilayer ceramic capacitor is made up of alternating layers of metallic electrodes and dielectric ceramic. MLCCs are the vital building blocks installed in modern electronics. They contribute to about 30% of the total components in a standard hybrid circuit model.
The growth of the global MLCC market is driven by enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance to abnormal voltage In addition, performance advantages offered by MLCC such as high capacitance & lower impedance and its compact size act as the major drivers of this market. In spite of such advantages, MLCCs are highly prone to physical damage such as cracking, which impedes the growth of this market. On the contrary, increase in automotive electronics and upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market.
The global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market is segmented on the basis of class, application, and region. Based on class, the market is categorized into class 1 and class 2. Class 1 is then further divided into NP0 (C0G), P100, and others (N33 and N75). Class 2 is subdivided into X7R, X5R, Y5V, and others (Z5U and X7S). By application, it is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and other (defense and aviation).
Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., YAGEO Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, and Darfon Electronics Corp.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30806
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY CLASS
Class 1
NP0 (C0G)
P100
Others (N33 and N75)
Class 2
X7R
X5R
Y5V
Others (Z5U and X7S)
BY APPLICATION
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Other (Defense and Aviation)
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
TDK Corporation
Kyocera (AVX)
Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.
YAGEO Corporation
Walsin Technology Corporation
KEMET
Vishay
Darfon Electronics Corp.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30806
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]