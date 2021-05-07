Parkinsons Disease Treatment Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts – GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG

Parkinsons disease treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing geriatric population, government funding for Parkinsons disease treatment research and new product launches. In addition, initiatives undertaken by various government and non-government organizations as well as a promising pipeline of the disease medications is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Parkinsons disease is one of the progressive nervous system disorder that affects the movement of individuals. The symptoms of Parkinsons starts gradually with a barely noticeable tremors in one hand. The further symptoms of the disease usually leads to stiffness, rigid muscles, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movement, and slowing of movement. Parkinsons disease cannot be completely cured, however, the medications helps to improve the symptoms of the disease.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Parkinsons Disease Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Parkinsons disease treatment market with detailed market segmentation by drug class, distribution channel and geography. The global Parkinsons disease treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Parkinsons disease treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Parkinsons disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented as carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, Mao inhibitors, comt inhibitors, anticholinergic and other drugs. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Parkinsons disease treatment market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The report also includes the profiles of key Parkinsons disease treatment market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.



GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bausch Health

H. Lundbeck A/S

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Impax Laboratories, LLC

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Parkinsons disease treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Parkinsons disease treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Parkinsons disease treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Parkinsons disease treatment market in these regions.