Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Illuminated By New Report – MDxHealth, 3D Signatures, Genomic Health, Abbott, OPKO Health, INC.

Prostate Cancer is an unusual and unbounded growth of cells in the prostate glands of the male. According to World Health Organization (WHO), prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. In 2012, an estimated 1.1 million men worldwide were diagnosed with prostate cancer, reckoning for 15% of the cancers diagnosed in men. With an estimated 307,000 deaths in 2012, prostate cancer is the fifth leading cause of death from cancer in men (6.6% of the total deaths among men).

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of disease requiring surgical treatment, Increasing prevalence of Cancer and Hernia and growing number of bariatric surgeries etc. Growing healthcare expenditure and introduction of advanced technologies in minimally invasive surgeries, growing insurance coverage and inclination of the surgeons to prescribe minimally invasive surgeries to patients due to early post-operative recovery and lower post-operative complications are also likely to driven the market growth for the Ligation Devices Market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of Type which is sub segmented as Preliminary Tests and Confirmatory Test. The Confirmatory Test segment is further sub segmented as PCA3 Tests, Trans Rectal ultrasound and Biopsy.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market in these regions.

