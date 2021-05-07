Qualitative Report on Big Data Market 2019-2026| by Major Companies IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Dell, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Splunk

The “Global Big Data Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Big Data industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Big Data market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global Big Data market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The exponential growth in the number of connected and smart devices across different organizations, verticals and organizations day to day activities has resulted in the high volume of structured and unstructured data generation. Which has ultimately fostered the adoption of efficient big data solutions and services. As Big Data technologies and solutions offers users’ actionable insights which are critical for their businesses, it has experienced a good adoption rate in almost every industry verticals.

Top Dominating Key Players in this Industry:

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Dell Inc.

SAS Institute

Teradata Corporation

Splunk

1010data Inc., and among others.

Big data solution and services providers offer a great deal to end users in gaining insights which help companies into better decision making and formulating effective business strategies. It also helps companies in determining areas for cost and time reduction, causes of failure, highlighting defects in a real time basis. Big data is highly impacting the way organizations use to work, it is arming organizations with critical data useful for their businesses and improving operational efficiency. It also helps companies to gain competitive advantage while creating new sources for revenue.

Increasing numbers of connected devices and growth in data volume from various devices and sources are some of the factors that are driving the adoption of Big Data solutions and Services. Low awareness of the usage of Big Data analytics and high presence of legacy architecture are few of the factors that will hinder the growth of Big Data solutions and services market, however high growth in demands of on cloud Big Data solutions and services are expected to provide high growth opportunities for various Big Data solutions and service providers.

The Big Data market is segmented on the basis of component into solution and services. Further, on the basis of deployment model the global Big Data market is segmented into On-premise and cloud. The Big Data market is also divided on the basis of industry vertical into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and others. The global Big Data market is also bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

With ongoing advances in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, Big Data analytics initiatives are beginning to leverage sophisticated deep learning systems with an autonomous sense of judgment – to enable a range of applications from chatbots and virtual assistants to self-driving vehicles and precision medicine.

In order to analyze data closer to where it is collected, Big Data and advanced analytics technologies are increasingly being integrated into edge environments, including network nodes, numerous industrial machines and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Oracle’s recent acquisition of enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com – in a bid to beef up its capabilities in machine learning and Big Data for predictive analytics, and Google’s acquisition of Big Data application platform provider Cask Data.

