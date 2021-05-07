Revenue Assurance Market Demand Likely to Drive by Revenue in African Telecom Industry During the Forecast Period

The Africa revenue assurance market is segmented into end user type such as small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise. Among these segments, large enterprise segment is expected to experience remarkable growth over the forecast period. The expansion of large enterprise segment can be attributed to expanding product portfolios of the companies, which in turn, increasing risk of revenue leakage in the large companies. Moreover, increasing business complexities is also a major factor which is anticipated to escalate the demand for revenue assurance solutions and services during the forecast period.

Africa Revenue Assurance Market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, Africa revenue assurance market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of a number of factors which are higher operational complexity, rising probability of revenue leakage, acquisition, merging and partnership in various business enterprises.

The telecom segment by industry type is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. The loss of revenue in telecom sector of Africa is directly affecting the business of many telecom players in the region by decreasing the profitability. Further, telecom companies are looking forward to implement revenue assurance services and solutions in order to provide better services and generate feasible revenue.

Rising need for prevention and control of revenue leakage

The demand for revenue assurance service and solutions is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing need for fraud detection and to prevent internal revenue leakage in the business enterprises. Moreover, large and medium scale organizations are witnessing high revenue leakage due to factors such as acquisition, merging, collaboration, joint venture with other companies and increasing operational complexity. Growing operational complexity in large and medium scale organizations is likely to fuel the demand for revenue assurance service & solutions during the forecast period.

Currency fluctuation in African economies

Increasing volatility in African currency is also a major factor which is envisioned to lead companies to adopt revenue assurance solutions and services in order to prevent internal financial losses. Moreover, rising demand for better services and facilities from the consumers end is projected to open new avenues for the revenue assurance service providers in the region.

Although, higher cost of assuring revenues is one of the major factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the Africa revenue assurance market in the near future.

The report titled “Revenue Assurance Market : Africa Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the Africa revenue assurance market in terms of market segmentation by service type, by deployment type, by industry type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Africa revenue assurance market which includes company profiling of Accenture PLC, Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard, IBM Corp., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Wedo Technologies, Subex Limited, Cvidya (Amdocs). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Africa revenue assurance market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

