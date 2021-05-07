Semiconductor IP Industry examined in new market research report

Semiconductor IP is a chip layout design, unit of logic, which is reusable. In addition, it is also the intellectual property of only one party. Such IP core can be either used by or owned by one party. These IP cores are used as the building blocks within FPGA logic designs or ASIC chip designs.

Rise in demand for the modern system on chip (SoC) design and reduction in production and design cost majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, fluctuations in the development or functionality of the chips impedes the growth of this market. In the near future, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and new technological developments is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the semiconductor IP market.

The global semiconductor IP market is segmented based on design IP, IP source, application, and region. Based on design IP, the market is categorized into processor IP, interface IP, memory IP, and other IP. Processor IP is then further subdivided into microprocessor unit, microcontroller unit, and digital signal processor. Other IP is bifurcated into analog-to-digital (ADC) converters and digital-to-analog (DAC) converters. Depending on IP source, it is divided into licensing, royalty, and services. By application, it is classified into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, agriculture, and others (government, hospitality, and more). Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia?Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include ARM, Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence, Ceva, Verisillicon, eMemory Technology, Rambus, Lattice (Silicon Image), and Sonics.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global semiconductor IP market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DESIGN IP

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other IP

BY IP SOURCE

Licensing

Royalty

Servicing

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

