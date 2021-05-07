Spa Luxury Furniture Market Huge Demand in Growing Industry with Leading Companies- Gharieni Group, Living Earth Crafts, TouchAmerica, Continuum and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Spa Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Spa Luxury Furniture Market



Spa luxury furniture is high-end furniture that is specifically designed for the spa service market. They include massage tables, pedicure chairs, spa loungers, massage chairs, and others. The furniture is categorized into three types based on their price, namely mass range, mid-range, and luxury range. Luxury furniture is made of high-quality materials compared to mass and mid-range furniture and are therefore priced higher.

The offline distribution channel comprises of offline retail luxury spa furniture, offline suppliers and trader outlets, consultants and architects, and others. The purchase volume of furniture through the offline distribution channel is high because consumers find it convenient to contact vendors regarding the specifications and price of the product. The spa luxury furniture market will witness growth in the offline distribution channel segment in the forthcoming years due to the availability of extensive brand varieties in offline stores.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gharieni Group

Living Earth Crafts

TouchAmerica

Continuum

Family Inada

Design X Manufacturing

Collins Manufacturing Company

Lemi

REM

Oakworks Solutions

Pibbs Industries

Manufacturers use steel, leather, cloth, wood, and polyurethane leather to develop spa pedicure chairs that are used in pedicure services. The demand for pedicure chairs from teenagers and young women is increasing because they are becoming more conscious in terms of health and fashion. The need for beauty and wellness services and pedicure spa chair will continue to increase for the next few years due to the rising disposable income. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the growth prospects for the spa luxury furniture market.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spa Luxury Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Spa Luxury Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spa Luxury Furniture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Spa Luxury Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Spa Luxury Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



Market size by Product

Pedicure Chairs

Massage Chairs

Massage Tables

Spa Loungers

Other



Market size by End User

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Spa Luxury Furniture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Spa Luxury Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Spa Luxury Furniture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Spa Luxury Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



