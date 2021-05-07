Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Global Market SWOT Analysis and Opportunities To 2024 | Key Players : AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty, Lufa Farms, Green Sense Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables

Description:-

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.

Scope of the Report:

The major plants produced in vertical farming and plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.92% of the global sales.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Vertical Farming and Plant Factory is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.6% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vertical Farming and Plant Factory, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vertical Farming and Plant Factory in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hydroponics

1.2.2 Aeroponics

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Vegetable Cultivation

1.3.2 Fruit Planting

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AeroFarms

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AeroFarms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Gotham Greens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Lufa Farms

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Green Sense Farms

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

