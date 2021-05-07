Web Scale IT Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2025

Description:-

In the era of globalization, all the organizations are using data centers that can virtualize application workloads. Almost 50% of the data centers now are shifting to public clouds for their growing data storage need. Moreover, traditional servers are connected over a network architecture which is complex to scale and manage. Due to this, data centers are deploying technologies such as virtualization, social media, and big data. The highly virtualized data center requires a high performance infrastructure which can scale rapidly on increasing demand and keep the cost low. Thus, the system requires a dynamic data centre – Web Scale IT– that will deliver cloud capabilities for the large providers in the enterprises.

The need to improve efficiency and lower the cost, reducing complexities in handling the amount of data and the growth of digital technologies will support the Web Scale IT market. Web-scale technologies were first deployed by large companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon as they have lot of data to handle and there was a need for a single and dynamic data center.

Infoholic analyst estimates the Web Scale IT market to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Major players included in the report are VmWare, Nutanix, and Rackspace. The Web Scale IT market is segmented by technologies, end-users, and regions. North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while Latin America (LA) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years.

The study covers and analyses “Global Web Scale IT market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, it will help the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

